Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 3.06%.

Shares of NYSE SAND traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.42. The stock had a trading volume of 970,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,551. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 186.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06.

SAND has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.54.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

