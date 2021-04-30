Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp has raised its dividend by 15.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ SASR traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $45.36. The stock had a trading volume of 159,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.79 and a 12-month high of $46.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.05.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.56. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $133.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SASR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.