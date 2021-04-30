Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $52.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.81. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.9061 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

