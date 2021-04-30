Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Short Interest Update

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the March 31st total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS SNPHY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,729. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $15.77. Santen Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $20.93.

Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches and develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. It offers various pharmaceutical products to treat glaucoma and ocular hypertension, such as DE-111, which is in Phase III clinical trial; DE-117 in Japan; DE-126 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial; DE-128 in Europe, as well as is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the United States; and DE-130A that is in Phase III clinical trial.

