Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 87.8% from the March 31st total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRSA. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,346,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,552,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,024,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,028,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SRSA opened at $10.06 on Friday. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $12.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.12.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

