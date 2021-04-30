Sauer Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sauer Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the March 31st total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 910,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Sauer Energy stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.12. 983,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,433. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. Sauer Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.12.
Sauer Energy Company Profile
