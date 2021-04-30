Sauer Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sauer Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the March 31st total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 910,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Sauer Energy stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.12. 983,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,433. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. Sauer Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.12.

Sauer Energy Company Profile

Sauer Energy, Inc develops and markets vertical axis wind turbines (VAWT) systems. The company focuses on providing its VAWT systems primarily under the WindCutter name. Its VAWT systems are would be used in residential and commercial buildings, oil rigs and off-shore platforms, ships, Islands and other remote facilities, and communications towers and bridges, as well as various industrial applications.

