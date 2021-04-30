SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,765 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SBA Communications worth $20,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 482.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 13,570 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 117,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,560,000 after acquiring an additional 34,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&I Capital AG acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,440,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $298.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $279.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.68. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,987.07 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.38.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

