SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Short Interest Up 64.7% in April

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,800 shares, a growth of 64.7% from the March 31st total of 171,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,828.0 days.
Shares of SBM Offshore stock remained flat at $$19.12 during trading hours on Friday. SBM Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.70.
SBM Offshore Company Profile
