SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Short Interest Up 64.7% in April

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,800 shares, a growth of 64.7% from the March 31st total of 171,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,828.0 days.

Shares of SBM Offshore stock remained flat at $$19.12 during trading hours on Friday. SBM Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.70.

SBM Offshore Company Profile

SBM Offshore NV engages in the provision of floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry. It operates through the Lease and Operate; and Turnkey segments. The Lease and Operate segment includes all earned day-rates on long-term operating lease and operate contracts. The Turnkey segment includes Monaco, Houston, Schiedam, Kuala Lumpur, and Rio regional centers that derive revenues from turnkey supply contracts and after-sales services.

