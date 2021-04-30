ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Trading 5.6% Higher

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.70 and last traded at $31.24. Approximately 2,983 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 94,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.59.

SCSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $802.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.49.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.65 million. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. ScanSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in ScanSource during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in ScanSource during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in ScanSource during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in ScanSource during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ScanSource Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCSC)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

