ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Trading 5.6% Higher

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.70 and last traded at $31.24. Approximately 2,983 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 94,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.59.
SCSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.
The company has a market cap of $802.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.49.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in ScanSource during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in ScanSource during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in ScanSource during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in ScanSource during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ScanSource Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCSC)
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
Featured Story: Black Swan
Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.