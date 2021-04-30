Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Acquires 2,084 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 236,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 45,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,098,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 288,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,280,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $111.53. 62,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,165,269. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

