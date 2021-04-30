Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Acquires 3,266 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned 0.33% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 9,708.1% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 258,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after purchasing an additional 255,711 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 551,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,797,000 after purchasing an additional 181,804 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,245,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,503,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1,525.5% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 82,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 77,711 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.43. The company had a trading volume of 61,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,574. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $61.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.27 and its 200-day moving average is $57.31.

