Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Acquires 413 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.2% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $384.63. The stock had a trading volume of 147,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,600. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $253.97 and a fifty-two week high of $386.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.88.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

