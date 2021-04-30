Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Buys 13,691 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 64.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,691 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.6% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,772,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 529,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,286,000 after purchasing an additional 391,267 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 38,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,969,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,264,000 after purchasing an additional 569,348 shares during the period.

SCHV stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,400. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $45.16 and a 1-year high of $68.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

