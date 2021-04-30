Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,902 shares during the period. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF comprises 0.8% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned 0.33% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 9,347.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,930,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,173 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,136,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 687,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 307,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,927,000 after purchasing an additional 264,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 744,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,445,000 after purchasing an additional 225,576 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIAL traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $21.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,092. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.65.

