Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Has $29.13 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $29,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,876. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $141.01 and a 1-year high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.