Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Has $7.81 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,102 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.9% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,351,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,330 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,349,000 after purchasing an additional 365,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,831,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,835,000 after purchasing an additional 81,626 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,519,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,917,000 after purchasing an additional 220,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,161,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,831,000 after purchasing an additional 199,920 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $78.14. 29,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,073. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $78.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

