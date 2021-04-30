Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Purchases 39,061 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 39,061 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $22,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,194,000 after acquiring an additional 289,959 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 166.1% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 42,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 26,559 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,332,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 47,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,623,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.80. 14,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,992. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.13 and a one year high of $117.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.50.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.