Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) received a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schneider Electric S.E. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €132.50 ($155.88).

EPA SU traded down €2.16 ($2.54) during trading on Friday, hitting €134.38 ($158.09). The stock had a trading volume of 964,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($89.81). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €131.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €122.05.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

