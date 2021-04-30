Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.23% from the company’s current price.

SNDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.19.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.00.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,340,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,443,000 after purchasing an additional 270,187 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 108,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 35,650 shares during the last quarter. 26.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

