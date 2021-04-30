Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) PT Raised to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SNDR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens cut Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.31.

SNDR opened at $24.12 on Friday. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.00.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schneider National by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 821,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after buying an additional 254,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. 26.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

