School Specialty (OTCMKTS:SCOO) Trading Up 1.9%

School Specialty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOO) shares were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 5,480 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 23,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm has a market cap of $703,202.50, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10.

School Specialty Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCOO)

School Specialty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides supplies, furniture, technology products, and curriculum solutions to the education marketplace in the United States and Canada. The company's Distribution segment offers office products, classroom supplies, janitorial and sanitation supplies, school equipment, school and student safety and security products and services, physical education products, art supplies and paper, and others; physical education programs, solutions, resources, and equipment to improve student and staff wellness; and science education products, supplemental curriculum, and lab equipment and supplies.

