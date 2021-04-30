Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Schroders from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Schroders in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

OTCMKTS SHNWF remained flat at $$49.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 648. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.53 and a 200-day moving average of $44.59. Schroders has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

