Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SHNWF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Schroders from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schroders has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Schroders alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHNWF remained flat at $$49.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 648. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.21. Schroders has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $51.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.59.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.