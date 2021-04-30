Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale started coverage on Schroders in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Schroders from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Schroders stock remained flat at $$49.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 648. Schroders has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $51.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average is $44.59.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

