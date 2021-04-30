Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 83.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,691 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $32.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.14. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.33 and a 12-month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

