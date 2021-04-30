Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,699 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 1.2% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 68.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $841,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,587,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,854. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.14. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

