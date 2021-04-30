Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,273 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $7,784,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,367,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,009,000. RHS Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 184,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after buying an additional 33,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 584,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,346,000 after acquiring an additional 31,954 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.23. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $39.26.

