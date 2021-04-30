Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 5.9% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $13,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

SCHO remained flat at $$51.30 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,752. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $51.24 and a 52-week high of $51.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.37.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.