Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,221 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $11,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 974.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,300 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,713,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,028,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,933,000 after buying an additional 462,943 shares during the last quarter. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,765,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 567,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,625,000 after buying an additional 370,158 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO remained flat at $$51.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,752. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.37. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $51.24 and a 52-week high of $51.72.

