Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,674 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 9.5% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. McAdam LLC owned about 0.50% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $67,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $139.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.91. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $88.14 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

