Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 138,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,929,000 after buying an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 516,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,069,000 after acquiring an additional 44,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 84,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,117. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $88.14 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.87 and a 200 day moving average of $127.91.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

