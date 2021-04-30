Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stake Lifted by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,818 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 4.4% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $17,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

SCHG stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,117. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $88.14 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.87 and its 200-day moving average is $127.91.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

