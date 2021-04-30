Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Purchased by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $7,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,746. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $44.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.75.

