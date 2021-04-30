Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Raised by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 3.3% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $13,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,646 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,922,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,768,000 after purchasing an additional 103,053 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,596,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,060,000 after purchasing an additional 66,010 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,013,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,089,000 after purchasing an additional 63,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,936,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,114,000 after buying an additional 41,458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,778. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.70. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $102.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

