Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.82. 2,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,059. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.50. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

