Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Short Interest Update

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,500 shares, an increase of 74.0% from the March 31st total of 50,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 147,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Scopus BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

SCPS opened at $7.63 on Friday. Scopus BioPharma has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $47.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.55.

In other news, Chairman Ira Scott Greenspan bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 80,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,845. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,065 shares of company stock worth $51,096.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Scopus BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Scopus BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. Its lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers, which include CO-sTiRNA, a STAT3 inhibitor gene therapy that drives tumor cell growth and anti-tumor immune suppression; and MRI-1867, a cannabinoid-1 receptor inverse agonist and inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase for the treatment of systemic sclerosis.

