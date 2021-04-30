Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $18.46 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. Analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.55%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

