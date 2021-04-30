Scott M. Peters Sells 12,000 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stock

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of RF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,017,733. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average of $17.73. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $22.61.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Compass Point upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.61.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,822,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228,412 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,574,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 594.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,163,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,080,000 after buying an additional 10,413,412 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,202.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,848,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,043,000 after buying an additional 3,553,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Regions Financial by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,127,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

