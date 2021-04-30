ScPrime Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. ScPrime has a total market cap of $5.55 million and $1,947.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ScPrime

ScPrime is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 41,335,890 coins and its circulating supply is 34,652,279 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

