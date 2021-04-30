Scrypta Reaches Market Cap of $441,779.72 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 38% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. In the last seven days, Scrypta has traded 28.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Scrypta has a total market capitalization of $441,779.72 and approximately $372.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scrypta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0261 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Scrypta alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00035797 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001132 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 60.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001622 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002974 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 19,699,117 coins and its circulating supply is 16,899,117 coins. Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scrypta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scrypta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.