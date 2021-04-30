Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.79% from the company’s current price.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.64.

NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $6.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.73. 10,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,382. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.90 and a 200 day moving average of $168.96. Seagen has a 12 month low of $134.51 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagen will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $1,788,979.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,308 shares of company stock worth $12,765,502 over the last three months. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Seagen by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 765.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

