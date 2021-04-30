Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 73.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SGEN. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.64.

Shares of SGEN stock traded up $6.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.13 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen has a one year low of $134.51 and a one year high of $213.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.96.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Analysts expect that Seagen will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $4,859,976.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $1,838,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,308 shares of company stock worth $12,765,502. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 765.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

