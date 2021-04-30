Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Releases Earnings Results

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,533,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,480. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.90 and its 200-day moving average is $168.96. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen has a 52 week low of $134.10 and a 52 week high of $213.94.

SGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.64.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $1,838,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $1,788,979.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,308 shares of company stock worth $12,765,502. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

