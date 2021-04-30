Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Up 4.2%

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)’s share price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $145.96 and last traded at $145.14. 23,536 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,117,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.23.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGEN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.64.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.96. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $1,788,979.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,308 shares of company stock worth $12,765,502 over the last 90 days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

