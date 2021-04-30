Seaport Global Securities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Stepan in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.93. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Stepan’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.53 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of SCL opened at $131.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.31. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $83.66 and a fifty-two week high of $134.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.40.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 13.85%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.83%.

In related news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $99,324.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,953.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.49, for a total transaction of $51,796.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,764.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,912 shares of company stock worth $244,918. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stepan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,702,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stepan by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,168,000 after acquiring an additional 164,993 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stepan in the third quarter worth approximately $5,296,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Stepan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,415,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stepan by 282.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 33,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

