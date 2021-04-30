Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Lennox International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $12.58 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.15. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.38 EPS.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.42.

NYSE:LII opened at $341.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $319.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $173.24 and a 1-year high of $348.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LII. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2,211.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 132,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,408,000 after buying an additional 127,144 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,957,000 after acquiring an additional 125,821 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,731,000 after acquiring an additional 44,407 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth $3,534,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Lennox International by 417.3% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.80, for a total transaction of $104,529.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $524,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 1,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.65, for a total value of $564,688.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,263,821.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,777. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.