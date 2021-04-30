Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Vistra in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will earn $1.32 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.55. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Vistra’s FY2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

VST has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

VST opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.08. Vistra has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.89). Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Vistra by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 820.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Vistra news, Director Paul M. Barbas acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $197,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,750.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $121,315.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

