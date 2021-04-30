Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Silgan Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Silgan in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.87. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SLGN. KeyCorp increased their target price on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $42.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47. Silgan has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $909,235.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Silgan by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Silgan by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Silgan by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silgan by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Silgan by 3.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

