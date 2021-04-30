Secret (SCRT) Market Cap Reaches $219.37 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 30th. Secret has a market capitalization of $219.37 million and $2.07 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can now be purchased for $3.15 or 0.00005746 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $308.28 or 0.00562851 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00022974 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,423.62 or 0.02599214 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000714 BTC.

About Secret

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 182,298,566 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

