Seedify.fund Trading Up 5.1% This Week (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. During the last week, Seedify.fund has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. Seedify.fund has a market capitalization of $4.69 million and $134,739.00 worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001641 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00063874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.25 or 0.00286028 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.25 or 0.01103259 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00027237 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.92 or 0.00712137 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,994.84 or 0.99779442 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

